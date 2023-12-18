First Financial Corp IN Acquires 520 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,657 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWP traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $103.37. The stock had a trading volume of 434,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,565. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $103.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

