First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,973 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.87. 2,600,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,129. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a market capitalization of $137.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 25.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

View Our Latest Analysis on COP

About ConocoPhillips

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.