First Financial Corp IN Boosts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,256 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.42. 3,117,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,688,104. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.25 and a 52 week high of $265.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

