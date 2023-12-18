First Financial Corp IN Buys 771 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Intel were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 98,521.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 178,121,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,956,394,000 after purchasing an additional 177,941,231 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 100,953.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,133,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,468,000 after acquiring an additional 51,083,262 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,092,939,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 74,806,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,501,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $626,573,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,053,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,909,777. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $47.27. The firm has a market cap of $193.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80, a PEG ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,475 shares in the company, valued at $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.97.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

