First Financial Corp IN Cuts Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Communication Services ETF comprises about 1.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. First Financial Corp IN owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 55,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,336,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded up $2.11 on Monday, reaching $116.62. 57,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,089. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.71 and a fifty-two week high of $116.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.