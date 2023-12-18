First Financial Corp IN Grows Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,262 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Trustco Bank Corp N Y now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE MO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.32. 4,206,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,028,783. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.20. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The company has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.26%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

