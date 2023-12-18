First Financial Corp IN Grows Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 6,566.7% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.80.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.15. The company had a trading volume of 336,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,687. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.37 and a twelve month high of $222.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.20 and its 200-day moving average is $195.69.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

