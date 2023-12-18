First Financial Corp IN Has $3.12 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of First Financial Corp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VHT stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $246.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,913. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $251.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.19. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

