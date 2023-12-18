First Financial Corp IN Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $0.92 on Monday, hitting $373.55. 1,782,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,472,882. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $314.97 and a one year high of $373.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $346.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

