First Financial Corp IN Lowers Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Financial Corp IN lowered its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 241.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 714,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,394,000 after purchasing an additional 504,865 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 596,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after buying an additional 94,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,984,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 313,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,776,000 after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. Finally, Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3,972.3% in the 2nd quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 186,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,149,000 after buying an additional 182,010 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $1.52 on Monday, reaching $305.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,625. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $306.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

