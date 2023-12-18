First Financial Corp IN Purchases 175 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

First Financial Corp IN raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 19.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 42,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

AVUV traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $88.04. 373,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.90. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $68.60 and a one year high of $89.04.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

