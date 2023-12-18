First Financial Corp IN Purchases New Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in EOG Resources by 196.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 21,223 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EOG traded up $2.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.25. The company had a trading volume of 856,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,329,820. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.52%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EOG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

