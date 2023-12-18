First Financial Corp IN Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

First Financial Corp IN raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 89.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 316,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,939,000 after buying an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 345,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after acquiring an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 181,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,080,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,374,574. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $181.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.51.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

