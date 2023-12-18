First Financial Corp IN Sells 103 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First Financial Corp IN decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Allstate were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,578,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Allstate by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allstate by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $138.63. The company had a trading volume of 357,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,798,796. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $100.57 and a one year high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.03 and a 200 day moving average of $117.09.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In related news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,426.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

