First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Short Interest Update

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,250,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 4,860,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 876,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FHB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

Institutional Trading of First Hawaiian

In other news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total transaction of $88,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Hawaiian by 203.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 130.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in First Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FHB traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.48. The stock had a trading volume of 299,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,084. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $15.08 and a 12-month high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.76%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

