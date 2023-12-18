First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Short Interest Update

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the November 15th total of 3,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $312,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,169,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,312,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Homer Scott Jr Trust, Homer Sc sold 1,000,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $32,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950,753 shares in the company, valued at $30,557,201.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 180,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 42,401 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,700,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,870,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,853,000 after buying an additional 674,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 654,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,321,000 after buying an additional 107,283 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 1.8 %

First Interstate BancSystem stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.10. The company had a trading volume of 197,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,850. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.90.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $255.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.97 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

