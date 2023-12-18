First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,180,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the November 15th total of 4,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,198.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $7,021,678. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 5,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $791,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,813,198.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,021 shares of company stock worth $1,404,033 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Solar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 996 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.7% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,989 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar by 2.0% in the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.64. 1,182,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Solar has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $801.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $224.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.96.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

