First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 227,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 28,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,773,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter valued at $231,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.96. 95,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,262. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $80.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.30.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

