First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVFree Report) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.29. 124,092 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,235. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $51.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

