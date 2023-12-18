First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the November 15th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 206,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE FFA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.00. 15,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,941. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $15.22 and a one year high of $18.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.48.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

