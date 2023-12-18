First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the November 15th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 23,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,798,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in First Trust Growth Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 164.9% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 233,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 145,305 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.09. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $20.19 and a 1 year high of $27.20.

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Growth Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0234 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.

