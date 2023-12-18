First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Hits New 12-Month High at $56.81

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.78, with a volume of 22498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.50.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.59. The company has a market cap of $765.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 504,457 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 192,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,245,000 after acquiring an additional 176,193 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,138,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $9,028,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 216.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after acquiring an additional 122,904 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

