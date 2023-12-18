First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR) Holdings Reduced by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,287 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 8.72% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $11,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCTR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,248,000. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 73,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 46,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,860 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000.

Get First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF alerts:

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FCTR traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,762 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.52. The firm has a market cap of $152.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.04.

First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (FCTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. Exposure rotates among four investment factors, selected by a risk-adjusted relative strength score FCTR was launched on Jul 25, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (BATS:FCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.