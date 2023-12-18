First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 15th total of 17,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 281,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMB. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,311,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,003,000 after acquiring an additional 277,430 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,249,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,950,000 after buying an additional 80,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,220,000 after buying an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,616,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,327,000 after buying an additional 75,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FMB traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $51.43. 249,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.08 and a 12-month high of $51.63.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

