First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB) Short Interest Update

First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the November 15th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First US Bancshares Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of FUSB traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977. The company has a market cap of $57.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.57. First US Bancshares has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $10.44.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter.

First US Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSB. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First US Bancshares by 1,891.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First US Bancshares during the first quarter worth $132,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 50.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. 17.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First US Bancshares

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

