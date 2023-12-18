FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises 0.6% of Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 45.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,450,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,484,251 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 13.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,744,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,526,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,739,000 after acquiring an additional 300,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after acquiring an additional 177,489 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

Shares of FE stock remained flat at $36.98 during trading on Monday. 1,020,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,695,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.03. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 205.00%.

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

