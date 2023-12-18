FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Short Interest Update

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,480,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 15th total of 10,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In related news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $469,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:FE traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.92. 296,485 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,692,010. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.40 and a beta of 0.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.00%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

