FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Sets New 12-Month High at $278.76

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $278.76 and last traded at $276.95, with a volume of 49139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $277.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $277.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $970.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.87 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.68%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 93.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

