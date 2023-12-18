Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Flexible Solutions International Stock Up 3.0 %
Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexible Solutions International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 44.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.
