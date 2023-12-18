FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 248,058 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 188,188 shares.The stock last traded at $40.49 and had previously closed at $40.54.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.89.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

Further Reading

