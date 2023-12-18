Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Short Interest Up 7.1% in November

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the November 15th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.24. The stock had a trading volume of 963,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,156. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.11. Flowers Foods has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 2.70%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLO. TheStreet lowered Flowers Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

