FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Market Perform

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $63.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FMC from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a $59.00 target price (down previously from $135.00) on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.44.

Get FMC alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FMC

FMC Stock Performance

NYSE FMC opened at $59.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86. FMC has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $133.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $981.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 10.01%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FMC will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

Insider Activity

In other FMC news, Director Robert C. Pallash bought 3,845 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $52.48 per share, for a total transaction of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,270.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FMC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $191,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 872,245.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 174,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,955,000 after acquiring an additional 174,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.