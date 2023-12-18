FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) Short Interest Down 9.5% in November

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

FNCB stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.93. 22,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. FNCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $137.08 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.38.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of FNCB Bancorp

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 270.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit products.

