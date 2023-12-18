Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the November 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIAC. Shaolin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 200.0% during the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Focus Impact Acquisition by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 231,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 261,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,058,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 8.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Focus Impact Acquisition Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of FIAC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.89. 16,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,237. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75.

Focus Impact Acquisition Company Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

