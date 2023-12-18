Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.00

Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 64 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.77), with a volume of 8090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.78).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 60.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.28. The company has a market capitalization of £140.18 million, a PE ratio of 2,033.33 and a beta of -0.06.

Foresight Enterprise VCT Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a positive change from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23,333.33%.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

