Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the November 15th total of 243,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forian in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Forian by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Forian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

FORA traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.40. 29,019 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,576. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $74.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.95. Forian has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

