Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Forward Industries

Shares of NASDAQ FORD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Forward Industries has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forward Industries Company Profile

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

