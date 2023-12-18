Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Forward Industries in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
