Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Short Interest Down 12.1% in November

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

FOX Price Performance

FOX traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.74. FOX has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.19%.

Insider Activity at FOX

Institutional Trading of FOX

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $5,757,012.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 258.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 5,403,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,625 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,516,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,611,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 1,548.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,998 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

