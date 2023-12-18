Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Short Interest Update

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the November 15th total of 2,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 319,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 263,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,413. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.44. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $11.08 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 83.78 and a quick ratio of 83.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $514,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 26.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 8,605 shares during the period. 59.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

