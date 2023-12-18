Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) Position Raised by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management increased its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marotta Asset Management owned 22.81% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLAU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 88.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 30.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLAU traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684. The company has a market cap of $31.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.06. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.05.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

