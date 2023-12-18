Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.24

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.24 and last traded at $47.41, with a volume of 71913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. The stock has a market cap of $976.65 million, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,356,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,493,000 after buying an additional 159,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,466,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,698,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,534,000 after buying an additional 80,156 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after buying an additional 11,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 272,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

