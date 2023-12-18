Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Close Asset Management Ltd

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,350 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,526 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 507,652 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,715 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $41.89 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.43.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.