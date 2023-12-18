Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 6,173.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,517 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the quarter. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $41.64. 5,520,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,813,864. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 2.02. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $46.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.03 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

