Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,220 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,223,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,783,000 after buying an additional 718,910 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,570,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,667,000 after buying an additional 683,851 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,738,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,958,000 after purchasing an additional 307,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care by 240.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 404,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after purchasing an additional 285,705 shares during the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

FMS opened at $20.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.03. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fresenius Medical Care ( NYSE:FMS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). Fresenius Medical Care had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

FMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

