Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Short Interest Update

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a decrease of 12.6% from the November 15th total of 11,010,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 6.2% of the company's shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.76.

Insider Transactions at Freshworks

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshworks

In other news, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 585,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,056,215.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $326,613.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,900.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivasagopalan Ramamurthy sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,188 shares in the company, valued at $14,056,215.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,268 shares of company stock valued at $5,383,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 373.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Freshworks by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Freshworks during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.35% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSH traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,230. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.04. Freshworks has a one year low of $12.22 and a one year high of $24.29.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.37 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. Analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Freshworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, and modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Contact Center that offers agents with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers that supports complex call-flows, number and call management, IVR, and routing needs, as well as live dashboard and reports; and Freshdesk Customer Success, which helps customer success managers at business to business (B2B) subscription companies.

Further Reading

