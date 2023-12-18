FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 18,493 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Perritt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $55.06. 2,316,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,332,167. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $28.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

