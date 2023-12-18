FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $246.28. 157,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,970. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $251.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.