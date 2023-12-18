FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,127. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $207.94 and a 12 month high of $310.38. The stock has a market cap of $101.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

