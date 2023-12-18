FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 309 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,934 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 0.8% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total transaction of $27,419,726.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.06, for a total transaction of $2,050,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 852,297 shares of company stock valued at $192,268,810 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.3 %

CRM traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $265.07. 3,467,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,534,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.59 billion, a PE ratio of 100.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $265.51.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Salesforce from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.94.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

