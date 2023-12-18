FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 685 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after purchasing an additional 211,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $190,823,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after purchasing an additional 193,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 769,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,590 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK stock traded up $1.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $259.13. 141,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,369. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $167.66 and a 52 week high of $259.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.50.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

